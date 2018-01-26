Photographer

KDLT-TV

Job purpose

Photographers are responsible for shooting and editing video for KDLT newscasts. This includes daily content, live shots, breaking news, and on-call assignments.

Duties and responsibilities

Shoot & edit stories for KDLT newscasts: Every day photographers will be responsible for shooting and editing PKG’s and VO/SOT’s for KDLT newscasts. This position will also be responsible for providing live shots during newscasts.

Assist in training reporters: Photographers should assist reporters with the skills they need to become successful multimedia journalists. This includes shooting, editing, and sending video back to KDLT. Photographers should work with the Chief Photographer to ensure reporters are properly trained in KDLT’s standards for shooting and editing.

Contribute story ideas at daily editorial meetings: Photographers are expected to attend daily editorial meetings, as well as contribute story ideas.

Assist in maintaining KDLT vehicles: Photographers will assist the Chief Photographer in maintaining KDLT’s news vehicles. This includes making sure all vehicles are taken in for oil changes and any other appropriate upkeep that is necessary.

Assist in maintaining camera & editing equipment: Photographers will assist the Chief Photographer in maintaining camera and editing equipment. This includes ensuring cameras are working correctly, camera lockers are clean, editing equipment is working correctly, and employees are filing video in the proper storage space.

Take part in community events and station appearances: In order to continue to grow the KDLT-TV brand and image, newsroom employees are highly encouraged to take part in station appearances at activities such as parades, fundraisers, food drives, and schools throughout the year.



Maintain outstanding driving record: KDLT-TV employees are allowed to drive KDLT-TV news cars, provided they have an outstanding driving record. This privilege may be lost if employee fails to comply with driving laws and regulations.

Qualifications

Qualifications include:

Degree in Journalism with emphasis in Broadcasting

Well-versed in using video cameras and non-linear editing equipment

Solid understanding of AP-style writing

Excellent news judgment

Ability to multi-task

Ability to work well with all employees

Working conditions

Photographers may be required to work an array of shifts ranging from days side (9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.) to night side (1:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.) Schedule may change based upon special events, including elections, and breaking news.

Physical requirements

Photographers will be responsible for carrying camera and lighting equipment to and from shoots.

This equipment may weigh up to between 25 lbs.

Please submit resume and cover letter to KDLT News Director Jessica Brovold.