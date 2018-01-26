Poise Helps Coyote Women Push Through For Win At SDSU

USD Wins 67-61 At Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota is a Coyote State on the hardwood after round one of the South Dakota Showdown Series.

24 hours after the USD men dominated SDSU in Vermillion, the Coyote women went to Brookings and stunned the host Jackrabbits. In front of nearly 3100 fans, most of whom were wearing blue, USD led from nearly start to finish and defeated their rivals 67-61.

They did it with some good defense, holding the Jackrabbits nearly 20 points below their season scoring average. They also did it with remarkable composure. Though it’s the second time in three years the Coyotes have won in Frost Arena, most of the current players didn’t see significant time two years ago, and USD has won just 3 times in their rivals Rabbit Den since 1990.

Yet it’s the kind of environment USD wanted and thrived in.

The Coyotes hit the road to play Denver on Saturday while the Jacks stay in Brookings to host Fort Wayne.