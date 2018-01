Ronsiek Leads O’Gorman To Upset At Lincoln

Knights Beat 3rd-Ranked Patriots 49-43

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Emma Ronsiek scored a game-high 27 points to lead the O’Gorman Knights girls’ basketball team to a 49-43 win at 3rd-ranked Lincoln on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Awoti Akoi added 11 for the victorious Knights. Morgan Hansen led the Patriots with 17 points.

