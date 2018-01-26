Scoreboard Friday, January 26
USHL
Stampede 2, Des Moines 1
Mens’ College Basketball
Northern State 97, Sioux Falls 75
Augustana 85, UM-Duluth 65
MSU-Moorhead 85, SMSU 78
Dakota State 84, Valley City State 79
Womens’ College Basketball
Northern State 74, Sioux Falls 46
Augustana 69, UM-Duluth 46
MSU-Moorhead 66, SMSU 51
Valley City State 88, Dakota State 70
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Webster 40
Bison 41, Kadoka Area 34
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Hanson 46
Britton-Hecla 71, Redfield/Doland 56
Canistota 74, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Chamberlain 64, Mobridge-Pollock 59
Clark/Willow Lake 57, Groton Area 44
Colome 65, Platte-Geddes 62, OT
Corsica/Stickney 61, Menno 31
Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 47
Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Tri-Valley 60
Faith 67, Newell 40
Great Plains Lutheran 50, Florence/Henry 45
Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 84, Wagner 37
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Ipswich 53
Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois 33
Hot Springs 50, Hill City 49
Huron 65, Yankton 58
Langford 49, Northwestern 36
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Winner 38
Pierre 74, Harrisburg 58
Pine Ridge 90, White River 75
Potter County 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 36
Rapid City Christian 71, Custer 53
Sioux Falls Christian 94, Dakota Valley 68
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 66, Eureka/Bowdle 37
Sturgis Brown 63, Belle Fourche 34
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke/South Central 43
Warner 52, Waubay/Summit 44
Wolsey-Wessington 68, Kimball/White Lake 43
Ellsworth 62, Edgerton 53
Worthington 68, Pipestone 67
Sioux Center 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Spirit Lake 72, Spencer 51
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 26
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 44, Tiospaye Topa 36
Takini 59, Marty Indian 48
Semifinal
Lower Brule 74, Flandreau Indian 54
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, OT
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 52, Lake Preston 48
Avon 56, Parkston 36
Belle Fourche 49, Sturgis Brown 38
Bowman County, N.D. 60, Lemmon 53
Castlewood 71, Deuel 34
Chamberlain 59, Mobridge-Pollock 45
Colome 52, Platte-Geddes 51
Corsica/Stickney 64, Menno 50
Custer 59, Rapid City Christian 37
DeSmet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16
Deubrook 50, Colman-Egan 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Tri-Valley 39
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline 29
Eureka/Bowdle 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36
Faith 74, Newell 35
Hanson 75, Bridgewater-Emery 32
Harrisburg 65, Pierre 38
Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 11
Ipswich 50, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Kadoka Area 53, Bison 11
Northwestern 51, Langford 43
Rapid City Central 58, Scottsbluff, Neb. 38
Rapid City Stevens 54, Spearfish 39
Redfield/Doland 55, Britton-Hecla 22
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Dakota Valley 60
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Sunshine Bible Academy 51, Potter County 44
Timber Lake 61, Wall 43
Todd County 63, McLaughlin 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 68, Burke/South Central 40
Wagner 56, Scotland 41
Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 42
West Central 56, Canton 23
Winner 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33
Yankton 45, Huron 33
Minneota 77, Yellow Medicine East 51
Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Mountain Lake Area 32
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 66, Canby 33
Worthington 79, Pipestone 71
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, West Lyon, Inwood 51
West Sioux, Hawarden 47, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 29
Western Christian, Hull 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 25
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 38, Chester 26
Howard 47, Baltic 38
Semifinal
Flandreau 62, Parker 28
McCook Central/Montrose 75, Sioux Valley 62
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 69, Tiospaye Topa 56
Flandreau Indian 65, Takini 32
Semifinal
Lower Brule 67, Marty Indian 46
Omaha Nation, Neb. 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
HS Wrestling
Pierre 62, Brookings 9