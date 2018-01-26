Scoreboard Friday, January 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 2018

USHL
Stampede 2, Des Moines 1

Mens’ College Basketball
Northern State 97, Sioux Falls 75

Augustana 85, UM-Duluth 65

MSU-Moorhead 85, SMSU 78

Dakota State 84, Valley City State 79

Womens’ College Basketball
Northern State 74, Sioux Falls 46

Augustana 69, UM-Duluth 46

MSU-Moorhead 66, SMSU 51

Valley City State 88, Dakota State 70

HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Webster 40

Bison 41, Kadoka Area 34

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Hanson 46

Britton-Hecla 71, Redfield/Doland 56

Canistota 74, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Chamberlain 64, Mobridge-Pollock 59

Clark/Willow Lake 57, Groton Area 44

Colome 65, Platte-Geddes 62, OT

Corsica/Stickney 61, Menno 31

Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 47

Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Tri-Valley 60

Faith 67, Newell 40

Great Plains Lutheran 50, Florence/Henry 45

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 84, Wagner 37

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Ipswich 53

Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois 33

Hot Springs 50, Hill City 49

Huron 65, Yankton 58

Langford 49, Northwestern 36

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Winner 38

Pierre 74, Harrisburg 58

Pine Ridge 90, White River 75

Potter County 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

Rapid City Christian 71, Custer 53

Sioux Falls Christian 94, Dakota Valley 68

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 66, Eureka/Bowdle 37

Sturgis Brown 63, Belle Fourche 34

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke/South Central 43

Warner 52, Waubay/Summit 44

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Kimball/White Lake 43

Ellsworth 62, Edgerton 53

Worthington 68, Pipestone 67

Sioux Center 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Spirit Lake 72, Spencer 51

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 26

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 44, Tiospaye Topa 36

Takini 59, Marty Indian 48

Semifinal
Lower Brule 74, Flandreau Indian 54

Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, OT

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 52, Lake Preston 48

Avon 56, Parkston 36

Belle Fourche 49, Sturgis Brown 38

Bowman County, N.D. 60, Lemmon 53

Castlewood 71, Deuel 34

Chamberlain 59, Mobridge-Pollock 45

Colome 52, Platte-Geddes 51

Corsica/Stickney 64, Menno 50

Custer 59, Rapid City Christian 37

DeSmet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Deubrook 50, Colman-Egan 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Tri-Valley 39

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline 29

Eureka/Bowdle 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36

Faith 74, Newell 35

Hanson 75, Bridgewater-Emery 32

Harrisburg 65, Pierre 38

Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 11

Ipswich 50, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Kadoka Area 53, Bison 11

Northwestern 51, Langford 43

Rapid City Central 58, Scottsbluff, Neb. 38

Rapid City Stevens 54, Spearfish 39

Redfield/Doland 55, Britton-Hecla 22

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Dakota Valley 60

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Sunshine Bible Academy 51, Potter County 44

Timber Lake 61, Wall 43

Todd County 63, McLaughlin 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 68, Burke/South Central 40

Wagner 56, Scotland 41

Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 42

West Central 56, Canton 23

Winner 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33

Yankton 45, Huron 33

Minneota 77, Yellow Medicine East 51

Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Mountain Lake Area 32

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 66, Canby 33

Worthington 79, Pipestone 71

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, West Lyon, Inwood 51

West Sioux, Hawarden 47, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 29

Western Christian, Hull 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 25

Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 38, Chester 26

Howard 47, Baltic 38

Semifinal
Flandreau 62, Parker 28

McCook Central/Montrose 75, Sioux Valley 62

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 69, Tiospaye Topa 56

Flandreau Indian 65, Takini 32

Semifinal
Lower Brule 67, Marty Indian 46

Omaha Nation, Neb. 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

HS Wrestling
Pierre 62, Brookings 9

