Sioux Falls Christian Hoops Charges Past Dakota Valley

Charger Girls Win 64-60 While SFC Boys Roll 94-68

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Christian boys’ and girls’ basketball teams swept a doubleheader with visiting Dakota Valley on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

The Charger girls edged the Panthers 64-60 while the top ranked SFC boys defeated 4th-ranked Dakota Valley 94-68.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!