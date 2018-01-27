Augustana Women Edge St. Cloud In OT While Men Struggle In Defeat

Viking Women Win 76-74 While Men Lose 80-63

WOMENS’ RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– With two seconds remaining in the contest, sophomore guard Abby Hora drained two free throws to secure a 76-74 overtime victory for the Augustana women’s basketball team over St. Cloud State Saturday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The Vikings are now 19-1 overall and 15-1 in the NSIC and have a perfect 11-0 record at home.

With 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Hora hit a free throw to put Augie up 66-63, but the Huskies Amanda Christianson drilled a three with four seconds to go to send the game to overtime.

It was the second time this season Augustana had played an overtime game, the last time being back on Nov. 20 at Wayne State, when the Vikings defeated the Wildcats 83-78.

Tied at 46 after three quarters, St. Cloud State opened the fourth on a 7-0 run. Senior guard Allie Koehn countered with back-to-back shots from long range to give Augustana a 54-50 lead with 6:37 left in the quarter.

SCSU’s Madelin Dammann threw up a jumper followed by a Christianson three-pointer that capped another Huskies 7-0 and pulled them within one point of the Vikings, 63-62, with 55 seconds on the clock.

Tori Wortz of St. Cloud State put up a layup with seven seconds remaining in overtime to tie the contest up at 74. Hora was then fouled and went to the line for the winning free throws.

St. Cloud State opened the first quarter knocking down three 3-pointers and led Augustana 9-4 early on. However a three from Hora sparked an 11-0 Vikings run and put Augustana on top 15-9 at the end of the first quarter. During the run, Koehn drained a jumper to tie to contest up at nine and Presley O’Farrell hit two free-throws with three seconds remaining in the first quarter to cap off the run.

Both squads exchanged baskets for most the second quarter until Augie put together a mini 5-0 run to go along with a Hora jumper that put the Vikings up 31-24 with 2:19 to play in the first half. Augie led 31-26 at the break.

Augie finished the game with five players in double-figures, led by Hora who finished with 16 points, two off of her season-high and distributed a season-high seven assists and corralled five rebounds. Presley O’Farrell finished with 14 points, five rebounds and finished 7-of-8 from the line. Logan O’Farrell earned her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds. She also added a season-high five blocks. Paige Peterson hit her first three-pointer of the season and finished the game with 10 points while Koehn poured in 11.

The Vikings forced 21 St. Cloud State turnovers, 12 of them being steals. Augie’s bench scored 42 points compared to the Huskies 23.

SCSU falls to 12-7 overall and 9-6 in the NSIC, after the loss.

Augustana returns to action Friday, Feb. 2 when they travel to Minnesota Crookston.

MENS’ RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana men’s basketball team led at some point in each of the first 21 games of the season, but could not make it 22, as St. Cloud State started hot, and led wire-to-wire in an 80-63 win over the Vikings at the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday.

The loss drops the Vikings to 13-9 on the season overall and to 8-8 in the Northern Sun, as Augustana split every weekend in the conference season, both home and away. The Huskies head home with a 15-6 overall record, and an 11-4 mark in the conference.

St. Cloud State made its first four shots of the game, and scored the game’s first 11 points, as the Vikings missed the mark on their first six shots, before Jordan Spencer drilled a 3-pointer to quell the run four and half minutes into the game.

Augustana cut the lead to 24-19 with just under five minutes left in the half before heading into halftime down 36-28.

A quick four points to start the second half cut the lead to 38-34, but the Huskies bounced back with a 12-2 run to push their lead to 50-36, a lead that would reach as many as 17 points at 58-41 midway through the second half, too much for the Vikings to overcome, as the Huskies pulled away down the stretch.

The lone Viking in double figures, John Warren led Augustana with 16 points. Jameson Bryan pitched in with nine, Spencer added eight and Adam Dykman seven points in the loss.

Brindley Theisen led a trio of Huskies in double figures with 29 points. Gage Davis added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the game’s lone double-double, while Jon Averkamp scored 17 in the win.

The four game homestand in the books, Augustana returns to the road next week for games at Minnesota Crookston on Friday, and at Bemidji State on Saturday.

NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the 2,190th game in program history … St. Cloud State leads the all-time series with Augustana, 48-40, with the Vikings holding a 24-18 edge in home games … Augustana did not shoot a first half free throw for the second time this season, and for the second straight night … the Vikings used the same five starters in all 22 games this season … Andy Kerkman grabbed a career-high nine rebounds

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics