Crews Battle Fire at Bear Butte State Park

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Crews are battling a grass fire on the north side of Bear Butte State Park in southwestern South Dakota.

The blaze was reported about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire is estimated to be between 10 and 15 acres in size, but authorities expect it to grow because of strong winds.

The National Weather Service says winds were gusting more than 20 mph in that area. The weather service says smoke is spreading into the Rapid City area.

Bear Butte State Park is located six miles northeast of Sturgis.