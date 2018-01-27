Jackrabbit Women Hammer Fort Wayne

SDSU Wins 105-49

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded a 105-49 win over Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon in front of 2,881 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League play.

Ellie Thompson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Jackrabbits, who improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in Summit League play. Thompson’s 23 points tie her career high. Macy Miller added 22 points while Madison Guebert scored 16 points and Tylee Irwin came off the bench for a career-best 15 points.

Fort Wayne, 4-17, 1-7, was led by Jaelencia Williams’ 13 points.

The Jackrabbits opened the game on a 16-3 run when Miller scored on the break at 6:08. SDSU, which led 27-13 after the first quarter, used a 12-1 run midway in the second quarter to take a 30-point lead, 48-18 after a Guebert 3-point field goal at 3:06. South Dakota State led 51-19 at halftime.

SDSU did not slow things down in the third quarter, taking a 61-20 lead with 7:37 left when Thompson made a 3-pointer.

The 105 points are the most points South Dakota State has recorded since scoring 105 points against Centenary, March 1, 2008.

Notes

Miller’s 22 points gives her 1,525 points, 38 shy moving into seventh in career scoring.

Guebert scored 16 points to give her 1,176 points for 28th place, passing Lisa Kurtenbach (1985-88).

Thompson’s 23 points give her 1,154 points, tying her with Rachel Halsrud (1990-93) for 30th. She also recorded her 700th career rebound.

With four 3-pointers today, Guebert is now seventh on The Summit League 3-point career field goals list.

Thompson moved into sixth in career blocks with one rejection today.

Head coach Aaron Johnston coached his 175th career Summit League game this afternoon. He now has a 145-30 record against league foes.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the road with a 7 p.m. game at North Dakota State Thursday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics