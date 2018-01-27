Jackrabbit Women Hammer Fort Wayne
SDSU Wins 105-49
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded a 105-49 win over Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon in front of 2,881 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League play.
Ellie Thompson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Jackrabbits, who improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in Summit League play. Thompson’s 23 points tie her career high. Macy Miller added 22 points while Madison Guebert scored 16 points and Tylee Irwin came off the bench for a career-best 15 points.
Fort Wayne, 4-17, 1-7, was led by Jaelencia Williams’ 13 points.
The Jackrabbits opened the game on a 16-3 run when Miller scored on the break at 6:08. SDSU, which led 27-13 after the first quarter, used a 12-1 run midway in the second quarter to take a 30-point lead, 48-18 after a Guebert 3-point field goal at 3:06. South Dakota State led 51-19 at halftime.
SDSU did not slow things down in the third quarter, taking a 61-20 lead with 7:37 left when Thompson made a 3-pointer.
The 105 points are the most points South Dakota State has recorded since scoring 105 points against Centenary, March 1, 2008.
Notes
- Miller’s 22 points gives her 1,525 points, 38 shy moving into seventh in career scoring.
- Guebert scored 16 points to give her 1,176 points for 28th place, passing Lisa Kurtenbach (1985-88).
- Thompson’s 23 points give her 1,154 points, tying her with Rachel Halsrud (1990-93) for 30th. She also recorded her 700th career rebound.
- With four 3-pointers today, Guebert is now seventh on The Summit League 3-point career field goals list.
- Thompson moved into sixth in career blocks with one rejection today.
- Head coach Aaron Johnston coached his 175th career Summit League game this afternoon. He now has a 145-30 record against league foes.
Up Next
South Dakota State returns to the road with a 7 p.m. game at North Dakota State Thursday.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics