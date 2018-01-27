Northern State Women Pull Away From SMSU

Mustangs Win 79-62

Aberdeen S.D. – Northern State University Women’s team picked up a 79-62 win over Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves improved to 18-4 overall and 13-3 in NSIC play.

The Wolves were out-scored 22-15 in the first quarter by the Mustangs but Northern won the last three quarters to seal the weekend sweep. In the second quarter, NSU went into the half with two point lead, 38-36. Northern extended their lead to eight heading into the fourth quarter. The Wolves got the lead up to 20 in the fourth to secure a 17 point win.

In the victory, Northern State shot 49.1 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from the 3-point line, and out-rebounded the Mustangs 32-28. Defensively for the Wolves, they allowed 43.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from behind the arc. The Wolves had 21 bench points, 22 points from the paint, 11 points off of 11 Mustang turnovers, and 18 second chance points off of 12 offensive rebounds.

Haley Froelich was one of five players in double figures for the Wolves with 16 points, she also recorded three rebounds, and three assists. Jessi Marti put in 13 points, three assists, three rebounds, and had the only two steals for Northern State. Miranda Ristau tallied 12 points, to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and one block. Brianna Kusler was the last starter in double-figures with ten points, seven assists, seven rebounds.

Gabby Laimer led all scorers off the bench with 11 points, to go along with one rebound, and one assist. Jill Conrad had quite the night for the Wolves with seven points, six assists, and seven rebounds. Brynn Flakus had five points, one rebound, and one assist off the bench for the Wolves. Alexis Tappe had three points and one assist. Sara Tvedt was the last player in the scorebook for the Wolves with two points and two assists.

The Wolves will return to action next weekend heading to Upper Iowa on Friday and Winona State on Saturday. Tip-off for Friday is set for 4 p.m. against the Peacocks and 6 p.m. Saturday against the Warriors.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics