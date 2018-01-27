Scoreboard Saturday, January 27th

Scores For Saturday, January 27, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 27TH, 2018

NBA
Timberwolves 111, Brooklyn 97

NBA G-League
Skyforce 147, Rio Grande Valley 133

USHL
Stampede 2, Sioux City 1 (*Final in OT)

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 78, Fort Wayne 76

Denver 84, USD 68

St. Cloud State 80, Augustana 63

SMSU 64, Northern State 57

Sioux Falls 70, MSU-Moorhead 67

Mount Marty 75, Doane 65

Hastings 71, Dakota Wesleyan 69

Midland 99, Dordt 95

Dickinson State 80, Dakota State 77

Presentation 104, Mayville State 101

Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 105, Fort Wayne 49

USD 80, Denver 62

Augustana 76, St. Cloud State 62 (*Final in OT)

Northern State 79, SMSU 62

MSU-Moorhead 69, Sioux Falls 58

Mount Marty 63, Doane 57

Dakota Wesleyan 63, Hastings 52

Northwestern 88, College of Saint Mary 45

Dordt 75, Midland 57

Mayville State 78, Presentation 62

Dakota State 61, Dickinson State 56

College Wrestling
Northwestern 42, Dakota Wesleyan 6

Northwestern 21, Morningside 20

Midland 42, Dakota Wesleyan 9

Morningside 42, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Midland 32, Northwestern 15

Womens’ College Tennis
Minnesota 7, SDSU 0

Iowa State 7, USD 0

College Swimming & Diving
Men
USD 191, Western Illinois 92

Women 
USD 177, Western Illinois 103

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 46, Great Plains Lutheran 39

Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56

Faulkton 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 28

Harding County 74, New Underwood 31

Hemingford, Neb. 69, Edgemont 32

Leola/Frederick 71, South Border, N.D. 30

Lyman 72, Wall 44

Minot, N.D. 81, Spearfish 55

Oelrichs 89, Wakpala 37

Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37

St. Francis Indian 74, Freeman 48

Stanley County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

Sully Buttes 56, Warner 38

Watertown 59, Brookings 53

Western Christian, Hull 77, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 71

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 69, Wilmot 46

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Marty Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 40

Fifth Place
Crazy Horse 40, Takini 38

Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Flandreau Indian 54

Championship
Lower Brule 59, Omaha Nation, Neb. 50

Dakota XII Conference Classic
Canton 68, Deuel 58

Chamberlain 58, Tri-Valley 40

Dakota Valley 59, Hamlin 46

Dell Rapids 77, Redfield/Doland 66

Lennox 77, Groton Area 55

Madison 51, Sisseton 42

Milbank 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 51

Sioux Falls Christian 74, Clark/Willow Lake 60

Tea Area 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

Vermillion 81, Britton-Hecla 62

West Central 59, Webster 45

DSU Shootout
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Centerville 28

Little Wound 71, Platte-Geddes 56

Mitchell Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 45

Viborg-Hurley 78, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58

HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Chamberlain 30

Alcester-Hudson 43, Bridgewater-Emery 32

Bennett County 36, Jones County 34

Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Stanley County 21

Edgemont 46, Hemingford, Neb. 26

Freeman 63, St. Francis Indian 38

Great Plains Lutheran 46, Aberdeen Christian 25

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Lemmon 33

Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Faulkton 61

Western Christian, Hull 82, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52

Irene-Wakonda 70, Bon Homme 37

Lake Preston 55, James Valley Christian 35

Leola/Frederick 44, South Border, N.D. 34

Lyman 42, Wall 30

New Underwood 67, Harding County 29

Oelrichs 62, Wakpala 51

Philip 52, Newell 44

Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37

Scotland 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Brandon Valley 39

Hills-Beaver Creek 46, West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 41

Jackson County Central 73, Windom 61

Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Chester 47, Baltic 23

Fifth Place
Garretson 62, Howard 58

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 57, Takini 32

Fifth Place
Flandreau Indian 64, Crazy Horse 53

Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Marty Indian 52

Championship
Lower Brule 52, Omaha Nation, Neb. 35

H.S. Wrestling
Lee Wolf Invite
1.  Canton (192)

2.  Mandan ND (167)

3.  Watertown (163)

4.  Winner (141.5)

5.  Huron (141)

Les Tlustos Invite
1.  Pierre (239.5)

2.  Brandon Valley (208)

3.  Mitchell (162)

4.  RC Central (150.5)

T5.  Yankton & Vermillion (123)

H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel Invite
1.  Deuel (141.050)

2.  Hendricks-RTR (137.050)

3.  Milbank (130.100)

4.  Chamberlain (122.550)

5.  Britton (121.800)

Metro Meet
1.  O’Gorman (134.250)

2.  Lincoln (129.750)

3.  Roosevelt (125.300)

4.  Washington (121.300)

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
Luverne Cardinals 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2

 

