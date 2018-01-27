Scoreboard Saturday, January 27th
NBA
Timberwolves 111, Brooklyn 97
NBA G-League
Skyforce 147, Rio Grande Valley 133
USHL
Stampede 2, Sioux City 1 (*Final in OT)
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 78, Fort Wayne 76
Denver 84, USD 68
St. Cloud State 80, Augustana 63
SMSU 64, Northern State 57
Sioux Falls 70, MSU-Moorhead 67
Mount Marty 75, Doane 65
Hastings 71, Dakota Wesleyan 69
Midland 99, Dordt 95
Dickinson State 80, Dakota State 77
Presentation 104, Mayville State 101
Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 105, Fort Wayne 49
USD 80, Denver 62
Augustana 76, St. Cloud State 62 (*Final in OT)
Northern State 79, SMSU 62
MSU-Moorhead 69, Sioux Falls 58
Mount Marty 63, Doane 57
Dakota Wesleyan 63, Hastings 52
Northwestern 88, College of Saint Mary 45
Dordt 75, Midland 57
Mayville State 78, Presentation 62
Dakota State 61, Dickinson State 56
College Wrestling
Northwestern 42, Dakota Wesleyan 6
Northwestern 21, Morningside 20
Midland 42, Dakota Wesleyan 9
Morningside 42, Dakota Wesleyan 3
Midland 32, Northwestern 15
Womens’ College Tennis
Minnesota 7, SDSU 0
Iowa State 7, USD 0
College Swimming & Diving
Men
USD 191, Western Illinois 92
Women
USD 177, Western Illinois 103
HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 46, Great Plains Lutheran 39
Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56
Faulkton 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 28
Harding County 74, New Underwood 31
Hemingford, Neb. 69, Edgemont 32
Leola/Frederick 71, South Border, N.D. 30
Lyman 72, Wall 44
Minot, N.D. 81, Spearfish 55
Oelrichs 89, Wakpala 37
Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37
St. Francis Indian 74, Freeman 48
Stanley County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59
Sully Buttes 56, Warner 38
Watertown 59, Brookings 53
Western Christian, Hull 77, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 71
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 69, Wilmot 46
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Marty Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 40
Fifth Place
Crazy Horse 40, Takini 38
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Flandreau Indian 54
Championship
Lower Brule 59, Omaha Nation, Neb. 50
Dakota XII Conference Classic
Canton 68, Deuel 58
Chamberlain 58, Tri-Valley 40
Dakota Valley 59, Hamlin 46
Dell Rapids 77, Redfield/Doland 66
Lennox 77, Groton Area 55
Madison 51, Sisseton 42
Milbank 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
Sioux Falls Christian 74, Clark/Willow Lake 60
Tea Area 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 51
Vermillion 81, Britton-Hecla 62
West Central 59, Webster 45
DSU Shootout
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Centerville 28
Little Wound 71, Platte-Geddes 56
Mitchell Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 45
Viborg-Hurley 78, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58
HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Chamberlain 30
Alcester-Hudson 43, Bridgewater-Emery 32
Bennett County 36, Jones County 34
Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Stanley County 21
Edgemont 46, Hemingford, Neb. 26
Freeman 63, St. Francis Indian 38
Great Plains Lutheran 46, Aberdeen Christian 25
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Lemmon 33
Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Faulkton 61
Western Christian, Hull 82, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52
Irene-Wakonda 70, Bon Homme 37
Lake Preston 55, James Valley Christian 35
Leola/Frederick 44, South Border, N.D. 34
Lyman 42, Wall 30
New Underwood 67, Harding County 29
Oelrichs 62, Wakpala 51
Philip 52, Newell 44
Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37
Scotland 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Brandon Valley 39
Hills-Beaver Creek 46, West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 41
Jackson County Central 73, Windom 61
Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Chester 47, Baltic 23
Fifth Place
Garretson 62, Howard 58
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 57, Takini 32
Fifth Place
Flandreau Indian 64, Crazy Horse 53
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Marty Indian 52
Championship
Lower Brule 52, Omaha Nation, Neb. 35
H.S. Wrestling
Lee Wolf Invite
1. Canton (192)
2. Mandan ND (167)
3. Watertown (163)
4. Winner (141.5)
5. Huron (141)
Les Tlustos Invite
1. Pierre (239.5)
2. Brandon Valley (208)
3. Mitchell (162)
4. RC Central (150.5)
T5. Yankton & Vermillion (123)
H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel Invite
1. Deuel (141.050)
2. Hendricks-RTR (137.050)
3. Milbank (130.100)
4. Chamberlain (122.550)
5. Britton (121.800)
Metro Meet
1. O’Gorman (134.250)
2. Lincoln (129.750)
3. Roosevelt (125.300)
4. Washington (121.300)
H.S. Boys’ Hockey
Luverne Cardinals 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2