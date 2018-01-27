SDSU Men Survive Fort Wayne Rally

Jacks Lose 17 Point Halftime Lead But Hang On To Beat Mastodons 78-76

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State pushed its home winning streak to 16 Saturday against Fort Wayne, pulling out a 78-76 victory in front of 3,536 fans at the 2018 Pork Classic.

SDSU (18-6, 6-1 Summit League) saw a 17-point halftime slip away in the second, but in the final minute of action used free throws and a defensive stop to seal the win.

Mike Daum led the Jacks with his 12th double-double of the season, scoring 23 points with 14 rebounds. He hit all of his free throw attempts.

Tevin King (11 points, 10 rebounds) posted his first career double-double and joined Daum as one of five Jackrabbits to reach double figures.

Skyler Flatten, who hit four 3-pointers, and Reed Tellinghuisen each finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while David Jenkins Jr. had 10.

Fort Wayne (14-10, 3-4) was led by John Konchar’s 23 points and nine boards.

State trailed early, 5-2, but scored eight unanswered to force a Mastodon timeout at 17:12 with a 10-5 lead.

SDSU held the momentum the rest of the half, and with nine minutes on the clock turned a four-point advantage into a 40-23 lead thanks to 17-4 rally that ended with nine unanswered.

The Jacks carried a 43-26 lead into the locker room, but out of halftime saw Fort Wayne chip away before tying it, 67-all, after a burst of seven unanswered at 5:42.

The next four minutes saw four lead changes before Flatten hit a 3-pointer at 1:32 that brought the crowd to its feet. Konchar, however, answered on the other end to put SDSU back in a hole, 76-75 with less than a minute to play.

Fort Wayne missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 39.6 seconds left, and on the ensuing possession, Daum buried both of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Up by one, the Jacks buckled down on the defensive end and forced a contested 3-pointer from Fort Wayne that went array with eight seconds to play.

King hit 1-of-2 free throws on the other end, and a desperation heave by the ‘Dons as time expired missed.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 17-12 all-time against Fort Wayne. SDSU has won two straight in the series.

SDSU is 36-10 in Pork Classic games.

The Jackrabbits are back in first place in The Summit League standings midway through the league’s season.

Reed Tellinghuisen is now tied for second in school history with 116 career starts, alongside Mark Tetzlaff (1981-85). He also made his 128th appearance in a Jackrabbit uniform is tied for fourth in the record books with Tony Fiegen (2009-13) and Nate Wolters (2009-13).

Reed Tellinghuisen is fourth in career minutes played (3,703). He passed Clint Sargent (3,673; 2007-11) in tonight’s game.

Mike Daum moved into second on the Jackrabbit scoring chart with 1,941 career points. He passed Mark Tetzlaff (1,931; 1981-85) on a 3-pointer early in the second. Daum is now 422 points shy of Nate Wolters (2,363; 2009-13) for the top spot.

Mike Daum has scored in double figures 85 times in 93 career games

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics