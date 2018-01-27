Sioux Falls Hosts 4th Annual Sioux Empire On Tap Craft Beer Festival

Sioux Falls, S.D.- A beer lovers dream is bringing out big crowds this weekend for the 4th annual Sioux Empire On Tap Craft Beer Festival.

“People just out here, hang out, drink beer and talk,” says Take 16 Head Brewer Luke Rensink

Over 80 breweries are represented from all over the country, ranging from Alaska to New York.

For the first time this year, there is a VIP package available for purchase giving you an extra hour of sampling, a food voucher and a commemorative hat.

Besides having local breweries, local Sioux Falls food is also available for purchase.

Organizers say centering the event around Sioux Falls businesses and culture is a key aspect for success.

“So we work with local charities for pouring our beers and helping. Sioux Renaissance is here, so they’re always available to help. We always try and donate to local places and we always try to get as many local breweries as possible to localize the event as much as we can,” says Coordinator Samantha Yates.

Rensink say events like these are a great opportunity for the public to get hooked on new beers they may have never tried before.

“It’s very exciting. People are really open to trying new beers, that’s the really cool part. I mean i get people that just drink the run of the mill beers, and they’re open to trying new beers and some of them, they actually like and they’re surprised about that. That’s fantastic because then they’re going to go buy different kinds of craft beers and stuff,” says Rensink.

Yates even had a special gift for the sober drivers.

“We advertised that they were $10 tickets, but when they get here, we thank them and they’re coded as the most awesome friend ever and we let them in for free.”

Live music and games were also provided for people’s enjoyment

Since moving from the Premier Center Arena to the Convention Center space, Yates says they were able to sell 300 more tickets and add in the VIP package for the first time.