Stampede Stop Sioux City In OT

Herd Win 2nd Straight On Road 2-1

Sioux City, IA—Stampede captain Paul DeNaples goal 2:57 into overtime lifted Sioux Falls to a 2-1 victory over Sioux City Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. It marked the third time in four meetings that the game went to overtime, but the first time this season the Stampede defeated the Musketeers. Adam Dawe tallied his 16th goal of the season in the first period while Mikhail Berdin stopped 22 of 23 shots to earn the win in goal. The win moved the Stampede (18-11-6) within two points of second place Fargo and improved their road record to 10-5-2 this season.

After a scoreless first period in which the Musketeers outshot the Stampede 13-11, things picked up in the second period for Sioux Falls. Martin Pospisill slammed Khristian Acosta into the boards, giving the Stampede a five-minute power play they would not let go to waste. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov broke over the Musketeers zone and sent a perfect pass into the left circle to Adam Dawe who one-timed the puck into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at 6:32. The Musketeers would kill off the remainder of the five-minute major and tie the game at one when Matyas Svoboda and Cole Koepke broke in on a 2-on-1 where Svoboda sent a pass to the edge of the left circle where Koepke was able to slide the puck past the right pad of Stampede goaltender Mikhail Berdin. Things got chippy as the period went on, but the game remained tied at the end of two periods with the Stampede outshooting Sioux City 11-3.

Both teams battled in the third period, but the Stampede had the edge in quality scoring chances and outshot the Musketeers 13-7. At one point in the period the Stampede held the puck in the offensive zone for 90 seconds, but were unable to get the puck past goaltender Ben Kraws and the game eventually headed into overtime.

The Stampede dominated the extra session and broke through for the game winner at 2:57 on a goal from Paul DeNaples. Nolan Walker won a battle in the left wing corner and sent a perfect pass through the slot to a streaking Paul DeNaples who picked up the puck and skated towards the goal before wristing a shot into the upper right-hand corner of the net to give Sioux Falls a 2-1 victory and two big points in the standings.

Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 37-23 on the night while going 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Stampede have a quick turnaround, as they will head to Waterloo to face the Black Hawks for a Sunday afternoon game at 3:05 PM. Fans can catch all the action live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com or watch the game on HockeyTV.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede