Teacher’s Union Pans Bill Targeting University Faculty Union

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota teacher’s union says a bill to end collective bargaining at state public universities is an attempt to silence the voice of educators.

South Dakota Education Association President Mary McCorkle says the measure would make it harder for South Dakota’s public universities to recruit and keep world-class faculty.

McCorkle says it would hurt the quality of education delivered to university students.

Republican House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the bill’s sponsor, has said it’s important the institutions can adapt and meet the needs of students and industry. Gov. Dennis Daugaard has said he would support the legislation.

Union contracts cover more than 1,300 staff members in the state.

The Council of Higher Education, the faculty labor union, is an affiliate of the SDEA.