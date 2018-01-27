WWII Veteran Receives Purple Heart 73 Years After Battle

Sylvan Vigness, 94, was awarded his purple heart in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D-. -A South Dakota man and world war two veteran received his Purple Heart Saturday, 73 years after he was injured in battle.

Sylvan Vigness, 94, was awarded his purple heart in Flandreau.

Vigness suffered an eye injury during a kamikaze attack onboard the U.S.S. Hinsdale on April 1, 1945.

His family spent nearly 20 years working with congressional offices to obtain the Purple Heart medal for the injury he suffered in the pacific theatre.

However, amid the chaos of the attack, the medical records onboard the ship from that day were lost or destroyed.

Because of that, Mr. Vigness had been denied the Purple Heart for decades.

More on Vigness’ story can be found here: https://www.rounds.senate.gov/newsroom/weekly-column/one-south-dakotans-purple-heart-story-73-years-overdue