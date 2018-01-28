Over 700 People Gather at Catfish Bay for Ice Fish Fest 2018

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Over 700 people sat in the middle of the frozen Catfish Bay for Ice Fish Fest 2018. This is the seventh annual fundraiser to raise money for the Catfish Bay water ski team. it’s their biggest year yet.

Founder Jim Bruns says a combination like ice and fishing go together fairly well

“Basically you drill a hole, you’ve got a small little ice fishing rod not the big long ones like you’d use in the summer, a hook and some bait. Bait being minnow or wax worms or some sort of artificial lure and you catch fish,” said Bruns.

There are hundreds of holes to choose from, which Bruns and his team drilled. There is also a good amount of fish as he’s been filling the bay for seven years.

Everyone is able to get in on the fun. All they have to do is try and it’s just fine if no fish bite.

“It’s not catching its called fishing,” said Bruns.

It may seem a little scary walking on the ice and can be slippery, but Bruns says there’s no need to worry.

“Right now the lakes over 12 inches thick, so it’s plenty safe.”

This event only happens once a year, but there are other places to ice fish: