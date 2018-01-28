American Outlaws Back In Full Force Following USMNT Failures

Sioux Falls, S.D.- The American Outlaws are back in full force to support their country’s national soccer team.

As all US Men’s National Team fans depressingly remember, the team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Only needing a draw against last-place and already-eliminated Trinidad And Tobago, the Yanks lost 2-1 while Honduras and Panama won their matches knocking the US out of a chance to go to Russia 2018.

Months after the disappointment, Sioux Falls American Outlaws leaders say the loss still hurts, but are looking on the bright side seeing younger kids being called into the most recent training camps.

“I kind of compare it to like being as a kid and feeling like you’re going to go to Disney World. And then last second, they’re like ‘no you can’t go’. You know, it hurts,” says Sioux Falls American Outlaws Vice President Jackson Rentschler.

“To see some of the youth movement, see some of the players that honestly, we probably wouldn’t have seen for three to four more years down the road that are getting a shot now. You know, see what they got,” says Sioux Falls American Outlaws President Clint Krahn.

The USA will wrap up their January camp with a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzgovina in Los Angeles.