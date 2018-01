Brookings Native Hallie Theodosopoulos Scores For St. Cloud State

UND Transfer Finding Her Place In Second College Season

MADISON, WI — Sophomore Hallie Theodosopoulos scored her sixth goal of the season for the St. Cloud State womens’ hockey team at Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

The Brookings native is in her first year at St. Cloud after transferring from North Dakota which dropped it’s program. Hallie’s Huskies fell to the Badgers 3-2.