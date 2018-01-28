How Businesses At Sanford Sports Complex Could Be Affected By A New School

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Sanford Health generously donated 35 acres of land to the Sioux Falls School District this week to be used to build a new school in northwest Sioux Falls.

“It really goes to show that the northwest part of this city, especially the Sanford Sports Complex is going to be a prominent fixture in the city’s future,” says Scheels Ice Plex Manager Corey Landeen.

It’s unsure at the time whether an elementary school, middle school or high school will be built.

The school will be built somewhere along Westport, south of Benson and east of interstate 29.

For surrounding businesses like the Scheels Ice Plex, Landeen says the addition of a new school could increase business for everyone in the Sanford Sports Complex.

“Fieldhouse, all of the offerings that they have, the tennis facility they have next door, the Pentagon, of course ourselves, gymnastics going in across the street, This place is really growing. so if you could add a school out here, it would draw more businesses out here and bring more people in our area and they could see the things we have to offer here,” says Landeen.

Staff at Will’s Training Table were unavailable for an on-camera interview, but Lead Shift Manager Crystal Schroeder tells KDLT that having a high school with open lunch for seniors would bring a lot more business during the day for the popular sports bar.

With the growth in this part of Sioux Falls, Landeen says building a school is a great opportunity to expand the community in the Sanford Sports Complex.

“I’d think it’s a win-win no matter what kind of level of education school it is,” Landeen tells us.

Depending on the type of school being built, the Sioux Falls School District says it will take around two to three years to build.