Crews Contain Fire at Bear Butte State Park in South Dakota

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Crews have contained a grass fire on the north side of Bear Butte State Park in southwestern South Dakota.

The fire was fully contained early Sunday. At last report the fire had grown to 150 acres (61 hectares), but the final size is to be determined.

Local, state and federal firefighters responded. Gusty winds helped spread the fire.

No structures were endangered and no injuries reported. No one had to be evacuated. Crews will continue mopping up the fire for at least the next few days.

Bear Butte State Park is located six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Sturgis. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.