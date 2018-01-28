Energized SDSU Women Bounce Back

Jacks Come Out Strong In Win Over Fort Wayne

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit women had little problem bouncing back from Thursday’s home loss to USD, dispatching Fort Wayne 105-49 yesterday in Frost Arena.

The biggest takeaway is the energy State came out with. SDSU has struggled at times in the first half of games, most notably Thursday’s home loss to USD. They took that to heart in practice and put it on the court.

The Jacks play at North Dakota State Thursday night at 7.