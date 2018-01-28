Jackrabbit Wrestlers Win At Oklahoma To Notch 10th Straight Dual Victory

SDSU Wins 22-13

NORMAN, Okla. – Twelfth-ranked South Dakota State won the final three matches to extend its wrestling dual winning streak to 10 with a 22-13 victory over Oklahoma Sunday afternoon at McCasland Field House.

The Jackrabbits improved to 10-2 overall and 5-0 against Big 12 opponents this season. Oklahoma, which was receiving votes in the latest USA Today/National Wrestling Coaches Association poll, dropped to 7-7 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12.

Trailing 13-12 entering the 184-pound matchup, the Jackrabbits’ Martin Mueller gave SDSU the lead for good with a 14-1 major decision over Matt Waddell. The win upped Mueller’s season record to 17-4 overall and 8-2 in duals.

Nate Rotert, ranked 11th at 197 pounds, followed with a 3-1 victory over Andrew Dixon to remain undefeated in duals this season at 11-0. Rotert’s first two points of the match came on stalling calls against Dixon, then escaped early in the third period for his 19th win of the season.

Needing only to avoid a pin to secure the dual win, Jackrabbit heavyweight Alex Macki put together a big third period that included an escape and pair of takedowns for a 5-3 decision over the Sooners’ Connor Webb.

Oklahoma grabbed its momentary 13-12 lead on the strength of winning both matchups featuring ranked wrestlers from both squads. In the opening bout of the dual, OU’s 17th-ranked Christian Moody scored a 5-3 decision over 20th-ranked Connor Brown. Later, the Sooners’ 14th-ranked Yoanse Mejias took an early 6-0 lead over the Jackrabbits’ ninth-ranked David Kocer before holding on for a 7-5 decision.

Top-ranked Seth Gross of SDSU put the Jackrabbits on the board with a first-period pin over Jacob Rubio. Gross remained unbeaten at 133 pounds this season (17-0) with his 10th win by fall.

Henry Pohlmeyer and 16th-ranked Luke Zilverberg were winners by decision for the Jackrabbits. Pohlmeyer scored a 7-0 shutout of Mike Longo at 141 pounds, while Zilverberg won 5-4 in an overtime tiebreaker in the 157-pound match against Justin Thomas.

Thomas forced overtime with an escape and takedown in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Zilverberg controlled the tiebreaker by recording an escape in the first portion, then managed to successfully ride Thomas over the final 30 seconds.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return home to face Iowa State next Sunday (Feb. 4). Action is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Frost Arena.

#12 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 22, OKLAHOMA 13

125: #17 Christian Moody (OU) dec. #20 Connor Brown (SDSU), 5-3

133: #1 Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Jacob Rubio (OU), by fall 1:40

141: Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) dec. Mike Longo (OU), 7-0

149: Davion Jeffries (OU) major dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 9-1

157: #16 Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) dec. Justin Thomas (OU), 5-4 [TB-1]

165: Dawaylon Barnes (OU) dec. Logan Peterson (SDSU), 9-2

174: #14 Yoanse Mejias (OU) dec. #9 David Kocer (SDSU), 7-5

184: Martin Mueller (SDSU) major dec. Matt Waddell (OU), 14-1

197: #11 Nate Rotert (SDSU) dec. Andrew Dixon (OU), 3-1

285: Alex Macki (SDSU) dec. Connor Webb (OU), 5-3

NOTES

* The all-time series between SDSU and Oklahoma is tied at two wins apiece

* The Jackrabbits have won the last two matchups

* SDSU head coach Chris Bono recorded his 99th career dual victory (39-17 in three seasons at Chattanooga (2007-09), 60-41 in six seasons at SDSU)

* The Jackrabbits improved to 19-3 in duals against Big 12 Conference opponents since joining the league as an affiliate member at the start of the 2015-16 season

* Rotert and Zilverberg each tallied their 90th career win

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics