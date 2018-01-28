Lawmakers Set to Debate Bills on Concealed Handguns, Paid Sick Leave

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers this week are set to debate bills on concealed handguns, paid sick leave for workers – and drug-testing themselves.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Tuesday.

Permitless concealed carry is back, but unlikely to become law. It’s scheduled to be debated Tuesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Some businesses would be required to provide paid sick leave for employees under a measure to be taken up Tuesday in the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee.

A bill that would require all legislators to be drug-tested is set to be kicked around in the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Michael Clark says he hopes his bill about free speech on college campuses gets a hearing Friday.