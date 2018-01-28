Managing Super Bowl Ticket Requests A New Ballgame For Nate Gerry

Sioux Falls Native To Play In Super Bowl In Nearby Minneapolis

PHILADELPHIA, PA — You’d think the biggest thing on Nate Gerry and his Philadelphia Eagles mind would be how to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 next Sunday right here on KDLT.

Yet as any veteran who’s been through a Super Bowl can attest to, it’s a hectic time when it comes to trying to get tickets, something the Sioux Falls native is learning first hand.

It’s amplified by the fact Gerry is one of a handful of Eagles players who hail from relatively close to the Twin Cities. And Nate’s finding out managing ticket requests might be harder than learning an NFL playbook!

Gerry said that he hopes to get 5-6 tickets for immediate family.