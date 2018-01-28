SDSU Works Through Offensive Struggles To Regain First Place

Jacks Hang On To Top Fort Wayne

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit men are back atop the Summit League standings after yesterday’s 78-76 win over Fort Wayne coupled with the Coyotes 84-68 loss at Denver.

That said, the Jacks didn’t make it easy on themselves. SDSU saw a 17 point halftime lead slip away as the offensive struggles that plagued them in their loss at USD on Wednesday reared their head again.

SDSU hosts Omaha on Tuesday at 7 PM.