Special Guest Encourages Sioux Falls Figure Skaters

SIOUX FALLS, SD- People are gearing up for the Winter Olympics including one program here in Sioux Falls that hopes to have some of their own athletes compete in the olympics some day.

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club wants to take figure skating to the next level in Sioux Falls, so they brought in Doug Mattis who coaches elite athletes. He is a coach and works with those who are trying to make the olympic figure skating team. He hopes some of those future olympians will hail from Sioux Falls.

“In about ten years hopefully there are kids trying to make nationals and hopefully vying to make the Olympic team in Sioux Falls.”

Mattis also wants to share his passion for figure skating in a place that usually chooses another sport.

“Hockey is in the blood of most people here.”

He wants skaters to know their worth and have confidence.

“We are on the front lines of being able to develop character in young people.”

He says athletes are also empowered by their support systems who cheer them on from the sidelines.

“Helping parents and coaches realize that sports in particular and figure skating in particular are great platforms for empowering girls.”

While in Sioux Falls, he also helped to choreograph a surprise flash mob performance with figure skaters. They debuted the skating dance during their free skate day, where they celebrated the upcoming Olympics along with National Skate Month.

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club wants to see their sport grow and become more popular in Sioux Falls. There are classes offered to teach people how to skate along with teams for those who want to try competing. You can find all the information on their website: www.sffsc.com