Stampede Overtime Win At Waterloo Completes Three Game Roadtrip Sweep

Herd Take 3-2 Sunday Matinee

Waterloo, IA—Facing their third game in three days and second game in less than 24 hours, the cards were stacked against the Sioux Falls Stampede in earning a third straight victory on the weekend, but don’t tell that to the players. Despite being bruised and tired, the Herd rallied from a 2-1 deficit and topped the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Young Arena. Reid Stefanson tallied the game winner just 56 seconds into overtime while Jaxson Stauber earned the win in goal with 29 saves.

The win gave the Stampede their third straight victory of the weekend that included travel of 700 miles over three days. Marko Rifenberger and Jaxon Nelson scored in regulation for the Stampede who improved to 19-11-6 and into a tie for third place in the Western Conference. Sioux Falls has turned into one of the best road teams in the league at 11-5-2 away from home and have won seven of their last ten games overall.

Playing their third game in three days it would be understandable if the Stampede came out a little flat, but the Herd were anything but that during the first period. The Herd grabbed the first goal of the game at 5:48 when Marko Reifenberger tallied his first goal of the season. Jaxson Stauber sent a pass up ice to Colin Swoyer who skated over the Waterloo blueline and wristed a shot on net that was stopped by Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe, but the rebound bounced out to Reifenberger who quickly knocked the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead. Things heated up after that with both team exchanging some pushing and shoving. Waterloo ended up with two powerplays in the period, but the Stampede were able to kill them off and take a 1-0 lead into the locker room. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 11-10 in the period.

Waterloo got rolling in the second period, tying the game 3:27 into the period when Joey Cassetti skated into the offensive zone and wristed a shot over the left shoulder of Stabuer and into the net to tie the game 1-1. The Black Hawks would take their first lead of the night at 7:55 when they converted on a power play chance. Off a turnover, Jack Drury found Garrett Wait who wristed a shot that barley slipped through the pads of Stauber and trickled over the goal line for a 2-1 advantage. Waterloo outshot the Herd 11-7 in the period.

Sioux Falls was looking for another third period rally and they got just that when Jaxon Nelson tallied his fifth goal of the season at 12:34. Kevin Conley brought the puck into the offensive zone and fired a shot that was deflected back behind the Waterloo net where Colin Swoyer wristed a shot that was stopped, but Nelson pounced on the rebound and wristed a shot just under the crossbar to tie the game, 2-2. The Stampede limited the Black Hawks scoring chances and outshot them 9-7 in the period to force overtime.

The Stampede are starting to become a dangerous team in overtime. Right off the opening draw, Sioux Falls controlled play and Jack St. Ivany patiently held the puck behind the net before skating to the right of Moe and sending a backdoor pass to Reid Stefanson who quickly lifted the puck into the back of the net to give Sioux Falls a 3-2 overtime win and a weekend sweep of opponents. After starting the year 0-3 in overtime games, the Herd are 4-1 in their last five extra session games.

Waterloo outshot the Herd 31-28 on the night and finished 1-for-4 on the power play while the Stampede were 0-for-3.

The Stampede return home this weekend to open a five-game homestand. The Herd will entertain Des Moines on Friday and Saturday night. Friday is U.S. Marines night and Saturday is the famous 11th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog races. Game times are 7:05 PM each night and tickets are available through the KELOLAND Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet. For more information visit sfstampede.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede