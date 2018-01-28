Trevon Evans Delivers Win For USF At Moorhead

Coo Win On The Road 70-67
Zach Borg
MOORHEAD, MN  —  On Friday night Sioux Falls’ Trevon Evans scored a career high and USF Division Two-best 42 points, but fell short in a loss at Northern State.

Though he only scored 29 last night at Moorhead, he got the victory this time, hitting the go-ahead three pointer with less than a second left last night to deliver a 70-67 win.  The Junior juco transfer is averaging almost 22 points a game in his first year with the Coo.

