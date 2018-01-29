25-Year-Old Killed in Crash Near Belle Fourche

Car struck by oncoming pickup truck that was passing another vehicle
Associated Press
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – A two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County killed a 25-year-old man. The Highway Patrol says the man was driving a car that was struck by a pickup truck on state Highway 34 east of Belle Fourche about 7 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say the crash happened when the pickup tried to pass another pickup that was hauling a flatbed trailer, and the passing pickup struck the oncoming car. The driver of the car died at the scene. He wasn’t immediately identified. The pickup driver was taken to a Spearfish hospital with what the patrol says were minor injuries.

