Force fall despite big early lead against Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce got off to a hot start, but fizzled in the second half, losing 112-101 to the Iowa Wolves on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The Skyforce (16-17) fall to 2.5 games behind the Wolves (17-13) and remain in third place in the Midwest Division.

Miami HEAT two-way players Derrick Jones Jr. (23 points and nine rebounds) and Derrick Walton Jr. (19 points, 11 assists and four rebounds) had things rolling in the first quarter as the Skyforce jumped out to a 34-23 lead entering the second quarter. From then on, Iowa was able to outscore the Skyforce in each of the final three quarters, including holding Sioux Falls to just 16 third-quarter points to seal the victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Justin Patton (19 points and nine rebounds) and two-way player Amile Jefferson (19 points and 10 rebounds) proved to be too much for the Skyforce, leading the Wolves to a 60-46 edge in points in the paint. Anthony Brown dropped a team-high 22 points, while Melo Trimble tallied 20 points to round out the bulk of the scoring in the Iowa victory.

Briante Weber (12 points, five assists and four rebounds) and Kadeem Jack (12 points and nine rebounds) complemented big nights by Jones and Walton Jr., while Ike Nwamu and Matt Williams Jr. each tallied 11 points off the bench. All 11 of Williams Jr.’s points came in the fourth quarter alone.

Sioux Falls will now look to rebound at home on Friday, February 2 in what will be the second of a five-game home stand, while the Wolves travel to Oklahoma City to take on the division leading Blue (18-14) on Wednesday, January 31.