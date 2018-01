Greg Jamison Submits Nominating Petitions For Mayoral Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Mayor’s race candidate Greg Jamison is the first to turn in his nominating petitions to the city clerk.

Jamison’s campaign says 20 pages of petitions were turned in this morning. Candidates have to submit 200 signatures to be verified by city clerk staff by February 23rd in order to get their names on the ballot.

Jamison is competing against 6 other candidates, the election takes place April 10th.