Harrisburg boys win in OT at OG, girls lose at Washington

The Harrisburg boys and girls started this week ranked 3rd in the “AA” polls. The boys were pushed to the limit at O’Gorman Monday night. the Knights had a miracle rally in the final seconds to force OT. But The Tigers outscored them 12-1 in overtime to win 83-72.

The girls also had a tight game at Washington. The game was close throughout until the 4th quarter when the Warriors pulled away for a 58-44 win. Aubrey Meidema led the way with 13 points for WHS. Jeniah Ugofsky had 12 for the Tigers.