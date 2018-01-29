Jackley’s Governor Campaign, PAC Bring In Over $1M In 2017

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Republican Marty Jackley raised more than $1 million between his South Dakota governor campaign group and political action committee in 2017.

Marty Jackley for Governor reported raising roughly $947,000 in cash and donated goods and services in a year-end campaign finance report. The political action committee, Friends of Marty Jackley, brought in roughly $137,000 in cash and in-kind contributions last year.

Jackley ended the year with over $1.5 million in his governor account, which received about $842,000 in contributions from individuals. The PAC account reported ending the period with nearly $93,000 on hand.

Jackley, the state attorney general, and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are Republicans competing for the governor’s office in 2018. State Senate Minority leader Billie Sutton is the Democratic candidate seeking to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard.