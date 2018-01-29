Kristi Noem Has Over $2.1M Banked For 2018 Governor Campaign

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem ended 2017 with more than $2.1 million in the bank for her bid to become South Dakota’s governor.

Kristi for Governor reported raising slightly more than $900,000 in a year-end campaign finance report, including about $754,000 from individuals. She brought in $75,500 from out-of-state or federal political action committees and $68,500 from other candidate committees.

Noem’s campaign reported spending about $566,000, leaving over $2.1 million on hand. She started the reporting period with roughly $1.8 million in the bank.

Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley are Republicans competing for the governor’s office this year. State Senate Minority leader Billie Sutton is the Democrat campaigning to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Noem has the most cash in the bank of those candidates.