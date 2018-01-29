Man Caught In 2014 Sturgis Sex Trafficking Sting Sentenced

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Canadian man arrested during an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2014 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in federal prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Alexandros Thymaras was accused of trying to arrange for sex with a teenage girl. The Calgary man was indicted on a charge of commercial sex trafficking.

South Dakota U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Thymaras was recently sentenced to the prison time and ordered to pay $6,100 in fines and fees.