Man Facing Solicitation Charge After 14-Year-Old’s Father Finds Messages, Images

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested an 18-year-old on a solicitation charge after the father of a 14-year-old found inappropriate text messages between the two.

Police say the father of a 14-year-old girl was monitoring her cellphone after she got it taken away. The father found text messages and images of the 18-year-old exposing himself. Police say the messages included plans to meet up and have sex.

Police arrested 18-year-old Atom Umphrey of Sioux Falls on a solicitation of a minor charge.

Police say the two aren’t in a relationship but won’t go into detail on how they know each other because of marsy’s law.