Mental Disability Trial Underway For Man Facing Death Penalty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The case of a South Dakota man convicted of murder and sentenced to death, has made its way back to the courtroom.

Today, a former teacher and principal of 55-year-old Rodney Berget both testified in court. A “mental disability trial” is underway to determine if he is intellectually disabled. Berget’s mental status is in question after he wrote a letter to a judge requesting to carry out his execution, rather than wait for his lawyer’s appeal of it.

Berget was convicted in 2012 of murdering prison guard Ronald Johnson and sentenced to be executed in 2015.

This trial is expected to continue through Wednesday.