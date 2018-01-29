State Senator Neal Tapio Announces Run For U.S. House Seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new candidate has entered the race for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican State Senator Neal Tapio of Watertown is joining the 2018 congressional race. He’s been a business owner for 20 years and is currently the president of NT Sales and Leasing in Watertown.

As President Trump’s state Campaign Director, Tapio says he wants to be a voice for South Dakota that supports President Trump’s “America first” agenda in Washington. He kicks off his campaign with events tomorrow in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson are also competing for the republican nomination.