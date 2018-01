Semitrailer-Car Crash In Deuel County Kills 2 Women

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (AP) – A crash in Deuel County involving a semitrailer and a car killed the two women in the car.

The Highway Patrol says the car slid into the wrong lane on state Highway 22 about 8:15 a.m. Friday and was hit by the oncoming semi.

The 83-year-old driver of the car and her 86-year-old passenger died at the scene east of Clear Lake. They weren’t immediately identified.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.