Warning Signs for Parents In Teens’ Text Messages

Importance of Parents Knowing What Kids Do On Their Cell Phones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars. He’s accused of sending sexually-explicit text messages to a 14-year-old girl. According to police– had the situation escalated and words turned into actions– he may have faced more severe charges like sexual contact or statutory rape.

The girl’s father stepped in after discovering the messages– and contacted law enforcement. Investigators say this shows the importance of parents knowing what their kids are doing on their phones.

“If he hadn’t had happened to look through her phone who knows what may have happened. We could be looking at a whole set of other charges. More serious things could have happened,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

Atom Umphrey of Sioux Falls is facing charges of solicitation of a minor. Police say the victim’s father found inappropriate text messages and photos on his daughter’s phone and took the matter to police.

Authorities say all parents can learn a lesson from a case like this.

“You may think it’s their friends and they’re probably on their phone quite a bit, but it doesn’t hurt as a parent to be checking up on your teenagers. There are a lot of things that are innocent enough, but you just don’t know when conversations are going to turn,” says Clemens.

In this case, police say Umphrey and the girl also talked about meeting up to have sex, but nothing ever happened. They say if the father had not reported the messages– the situation could’ve become worse.

“Not to try to belittle this because the solicitation charge is a very serious charge but there’s certainly other things that could have happened if this would have continued,” says Clemens.

Police say incidents like this are becoming more and more common.

Amy Carter is the Operations Director at the Children’s Inn. She says parents need to have open communication with their kids and that includes what they’re doing on their phones.

“Taking an interest in what they’re looking at, what they’re doing, who they’re friends with, who they’re talking too and what apps do they have on their phones. There are lots of apps that can be secretive and cover for other things, so just being aware as a parent and being educated about that,” says Carter.

Carter also says looking at your kids’ phones should not be seen as a punishment.

“We’re involved in so many parts of our kids’ lives from activities to school and whatever it might be, and that’s a big part of their life too that cell phone and that digital connection, so you can be a part of that too,” says Carter.

Another tip for parents: Carter says to watch for behavior changes in your child such as them becoming secretive about their phone, distant or wanting to avoid school. Those should all be considered red flags and a reminder for parents to check in.