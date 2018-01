2018 Walk And Roll Mall Walk Set For Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the 21st consecutive year, LifeScape will host it’s Walk and Roll Mall Walk.

The walk starts this Saturday, February 3rd. It’s the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. LifeScape’s Tessa Dee sat down with KDLT’s Simon Floss to discuss the details of the event, and how you can get involved.

Take a look.