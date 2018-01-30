Out and About with Addie: Week of 1/29

Watertown is among the hubs this week for events - but it is busy throughout the Sioux Empire!

From taking better care of our hearts to celebrating good fashion and food for a great cause, you’re going to want to check out these events this week across the Sioux Empire. President of The Event Company, Addie Graham-Kramer is back in with a few fun picks.

Tuesday, January 30 – Go Red for Women, Sioux Falls

Thursday, February 1 – 3rd Annual Purse and Pour Wine Tasting, Watertown

Thursday, February 1 – #WeAreHarrisburg Fashion Show, Harrisburg

Saturday, February 3 – Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Sioux Falls

Saturday, February 3 – Mardi Gras, Aberdeen

Saturday, February 3 – Despicable Me 3: Free Showing, Watertown