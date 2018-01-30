Bear Butte Fire Cause Revealed

The park's hiking trail remains closed indefinitely as damage is assessed

STURGIS, S.D. – A fire that burned 150 acres (61 hectares) on the north side of Bear Butte State Park over the weekend was caused by a debris burn pile that escaped. The Great Plains Fire Information office says the burn pile was on private property, but the fire escaped and spread to the state park near Sturgis.

Local, state and federal firefighters responded. Gusty winds helped spread the fire that started Saturday, but it was fully contained Sunday. No structures were endangered and no injuries were reported. There were no evacuations, and the park’s bison herd was not affected. Officials say the park’s hiking trail will remain closed indefinitely as damage is assessed.