Billion Auto – Auto Detailer in Dell Rapids

Auto Detailer
The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers in Dell Rapids, SD!

We are seeking a motivated, energetic individual to join our team at our store in Dell Rapids as a full-time automotive detailer in Dell Rapids, SD.

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!

No experience is necessary.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements
Requirements:
• Valid Driver’s license/Acceptable driving record
• Good Communication Skills
• Efficient
Contact Information
Human Resources
jobs@billionauto.com
605-679-3944Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-dell-rapids-sd/view/1743
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-dell-rapids-sd/view/1743

