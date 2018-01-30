Billion Auto – Auto Detailer in Dell Rapids
Auto Detailer
|The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers in Dell Rapids, SD!
We are seeking a motivated, energetic individual to join our team at our store in Dell Rapids as a full-time automotive detailer in Dell Rapids, SD.
Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!
No experience is necessary.
Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Job Requirements
|Requirements:
• Valid Driver’s license/Acceptable driving record
• Good Communication Skills
• Efficient
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
jobs@billionauto.com
605-679-3944Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-dell-rapids-sd/view/1743
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-dell-rapids-sd/view/1743