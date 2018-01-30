Billion Auto – Service Coordinator

Customer Service Specialist wanted -up to $16.50 / Hr (Based on salary + performance bonuses)

This is a GREAT opportunity to join a winning team that will reward you for your passion about Customer Service!

We are a successful automotive group looking for dynamic, energetic, career oriented professionals who are masters of influence and love working the telephone.

We offer:

o Earn up to $16.50 per hour ($11.00 / Hr base salary + performance bonuses)

o Great company benefits, including medical, dental, vision and 401(k) plans.

o A clearly defined career path designed for personal and professional growth

o The opportunity to work with successful and passionate people in an exciting yet relaxed atmosphere

o This position involves making inbound and outbound calls. No cold calling!

We are an equal opportunity employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Proven telephone customer service experience (minimum 1 – 3 years)

• Demonstrate excellent phone and verbal communication skills

• Past experience with heavy inbound and outbound calls (no cold calling required)

• A highly professional approach and appearance

• MUST speak CLEARLY and have a pleasant phone manner

• A demonstrated dedication to customer service

• The ability to instantly build rapport with clients

• Being organized, self-disciplined and a quick learner

• Must have a valid driver’s license

• Must be able to work a flexible schedule with some weekends (40 hours per week)