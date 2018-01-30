Child Psychiatrists Write Letter to Facebook CEO

Associated Press
BOSTON – Some child development experts say a Facebook messaging app designed for kids is not the best thing for kids. A group including psychiatrists, pediatricians and educators has sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arguing that children under 13 aren’t ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy. The messaging app for kids was launched in December.

