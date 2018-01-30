Gregory Man Sentenced in Beating of Young Mother

She asked if he would watch her child while he took a nap

GREGORY, S.D. – A Gregory man who authorities say severely beat a woman after she asked him to watch her child when he wanted to nap has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison. The Daily Republic reports 35-year-old Whitney Covey was recently sentenced on a charge of domestic abuse aggravated assault causing bodily injury with indifference to human life.

He pleaded guilty in December and prosecutors dropped other charges including attempted murder. The charges stem from a July 2017 incident in which authorities say Covey engaged in “45 minutes of nonstop assault” on the woman while threatening to kill her. He was also ordered to pay more than $12,000 in fines.