Jacks Cruise Past Mavericks 80-60 at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball completed the regular season sweep of Omaha Tuesday night inside Frost Arena, taking down the Mavericks 80-60 in front of 1,837 fans.



SDSU (19-6, 7-1 Summit League) maintained its place atop The Summit League standings with the win, hitting 46.2 percent from the field with seven 3-pointers. The Jacks continued their hot shooting from the charity stripe, finishing 13-of-15 on the night.



State used a heavy dose of Mike Daum throughout, as the junior finished with 35 points after scoring 20 in the first half. He added 18 rebounds for his 24th career double-double, becoming the first Jackrabbit at the Division I level to record double-doubles in four consecutive games.



Tevin King added 14 points and Skyler Flatten 12, as both Jacks reached double figures for the fourth-straight contest.



Omaha (7-17, 2-6) shot 37.7 percent as a team, led by Zach Jackson’s 20 points.



State never trailed, scoring the game’s first eight points as Omaha missed its first seven attempts from the field.



Ahead 17-13 with 11:47 on the clock, the Jacks pushed their advantage to double figures (30-17) over the next four minutes behind a 13-4 run that closed with a deep 3-pointer from Flatten, forcing a Maverick timeout near the eight-minute mark.



After Omaha cut it to seven (30-23) at 4:53, State took back the momentum and outscored the Mavericks by nine the rest of the period, carrying a 44-28 lead into the break.



South Dakota State picked up where it left off in the second, using a burst of seven unanswered early in the period to take its largest lead of the night (58-34) near the 15-minute mark.



A burst of seven straight early in the second gave the Jacks their largest lead of the night (58-34) with 15 minutes to go, and State rode the advantage the rest of the way to improve to 12-0 at home this season.



Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 56-32 all-time against Omaha. SDSU has won three straight in the series.

The Jackrabbits have won 17 consecutive games at home, good enough for the fifth-longest active streak nationally.

State is now one-game ahead of South Dakota for first place in The Summit League standings.

Reed Tellinghuisen is now alone in second at SDSU with 117 career starts. He also made his 129th career appearance, good enough for fourth in school history.

Mike Daum broke the 30-point barrier for the 20th time in his career and matched his career high in rebounds (18).

Daum is now 24 points away from his 2,000th point.



Up Next

South Dakota State closes its three-game homestand Thursday against rival North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits and Bison tip at 7 p.m.

Courtesy- GoJacks.com