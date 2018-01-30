Jacks Cruise Past Mavericks 80-60 at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball completed the regular season sweep of Omaha Tuesday night inside Frost Arena, taking down the Mavericks 80-60 in front of 1,837 fans.
SDSU (19-6, 7-1 Summit League) maintained its place atop The Summit League standings with the win, hitting 46.2 percent from the field with seven 3-pointers. The Jacks continued their hot shooting from the charity stripe, finishing 13-of-15 on the night.
State used a heavy dose of Mike Daum throughout, as the junior finished with 35 points after scoring 20 in the first half. He added 18 rebounds for his 24th career double-double, becoming the first Jackrabbit at the Division I level to record double-doubles in four consecutive games.
Tevin King added 14 points and Skyler Flatten 12, as both Jacks reached double figures for the fourth-straight contest.
Omaha (7-17, 2-6) shot 37.7 percent as a team, led by Zach Jackson’s 20 points.
State never trailed, scoring the game’s first eight points as Omaha missed its first seven attempts from the field.
Ahead 17-13 with 11:47 on the clock, the Jacks pushed their advantage to double figures (30-17) over the next four minutes behind a 13-4 run that closed with a deep 3-pointer from Flatten, forcing a Maverick timeout near the eight-minute mark.
After Omaha cut it to seven (30-23) at 4:53, State took back the momentum and outscored the Mavericks by nine the rest of the period, carrying a 44-28 lead into the break.
A burst of seven straight early in the second gave the Jacks their largest lead of the night (58-34) with 15 minutes to go, and State rode the advantage the rest of the way to improve to 12-0 at home this season.
Game Notes
- South Dakota State is now 56-32 all-time against Omaha. SDSU has won three straight in the series.
- The Jackrabbits have won 17 consecutive games at home, good enough for the fifth-longest active streak nationally.
- State is now one-game ahead of South Dakota for first place in The Summit League standings.
- Reed Tellinghuisen is now alone in second at SDSU with 117 career starts. He also made his 129th career appearance, good enough for fourth in school history.
- Mike Daum broke the 30-point barrier for the 20th time in his career and matched his career high in rebounds (18).
- Daum is now 24 points away from his 2,000th point.
Up Next
South Dakota State closes its three-game homestand Thursday against rival North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits and Bison tip at 7 p.m.
Courtesy- GoJacks.com