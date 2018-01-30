Man Sentenced for Attacking Woman with Scissors

Moorehead, Minnesota man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in 2016 case

MITCHELL, S.D. – A Minnesota man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for assaulting a Mitchell woman with a pair of scissors in 2016.

Fifty-year-old Eustace Miles of Moorhead, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for punching the woman, hitting her with an extension cord and belt, and stabbing a pair of scissors into her ear, puncturing her eardrum. The Daily Republic reports that in addition to the prison time, Miles must pay nearly $5,200 in fines, court fees and restitution, along with some future medical and counseling expenses.