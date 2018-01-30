Neal Tapio Enters Race For US House

Sioux Falls, S.D. -A new candidate has entered the race for South Dakota’s lone seat in the US House of Representatives.

Republican State Senator Neal Tapio of Watertown is joining the 2018 congressional race.

He’s been a business owner for 20 years and is currently the President of NT Sales and Leasing in Watertown.

As President Trump’s State Campaign Director, Tapio says he wants to support President Trump’s “America First” agenda in Washington.

At a campaign rally today in Sioux Falls, Tapio says experience brings something different to the table.

“I’ve been involved in government, I’ve been involved with politics, but I’ve also started four other businesses, very successful businesses, many of which I’ve sold. I’m an entrepreneur, I bring an outside the box thinking and I’m used to working at a very high level to get things done,” says Tapio.

Secretary Of State Shantel Krebs and former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson are also competing for the republican nomination.